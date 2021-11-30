This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
New York, Nov. 29. — There is a fine chance for any healthy young goat that desires to enlist in the United States navy. The sailors on the U.S. Connecticut, flagship of Rear Admiral Evans, which will lead the great battleship fleet on its journey to the Pacific, are looking for a mascot in the shape of a goat. Up to 10 days ago the Connecticut possessed a goat, a fine animal, which answered to the name of Nutmeg, an appellation given it in honor of the state from which the goat came. Nutmeg is no more, and the jack tars are seeking another to take his place before the ship sails for the Pacific. The taking off of Nutmeg was a tragedy. The ship was being put in order for the long cruise. Among other work that was done was the painting of the great funnels. They had been scraped clean of all old paint and great tubs of red paint had been mixed for the first coat to be laid on the smokestacks. Now Nutmeg was of an inquisitive mind and he investigated the paint. It looked good to him and he took a big swallow out of the nearest tub. That was the beginning of the end of Nutmeg. Twenty minutes later the Connecticut was without a goat. Next day Nutmeg had a funeral befitting a rear admiral. Since then the sailors have been looking for another goat, but so far without success. Governor Woodruff, of Connecticut, has been appealed to and the sailors hope to secure another before the ship sails.