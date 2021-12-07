This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 1,000-mile-range, air-launched Skybolt missile project is in serious trouble and is in danger of being dropped entirely, informed sources said Thursday night.
It was learned that the Defense Department has indicated to the Air Force that no funds for further work on the still-developing missile are likely to be included in the budget for the bookkeeping year starting next July 1.
The Skybolt, which has had a series of five test failures, is planned for launching from U.S. B52 bombers and British Vulcan bombers.
The Air Force has counted on this missile to extend the useful life of the manned bomber.
British Bet On It
The British junked their expensive program for development of deep-striking, land-based missiles and placed their bets on the American Skybolt to provide their Vulcan bombers with a nuclear striking power in the missile age.
It is understood that the project is in trouble, not only because of the poor test record, but because of a prevailing view in the top levels of the Pentagon that by the time it is operational in any numbers the Polaris submarine-launched missile and the intercontinental ballistic missiles will have taken over the main role in U.S. strategic striking power.
Just three days ago, the Air Force said development, of the Skybolt is on schedule, despite a series of test failures. It said such failures are to be expected during research and development of new missile systems.