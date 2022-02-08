This story was published in the Feb. 8, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, Feb. 7 —(AP)— The United States probably has more than 1,000 A-bombs, while Russia’s stockpile is guessed at less than 100, Dr. Ralph E. Lapp writes in the current issue of Collier’s magazine.
Dr. Lapp, a nuclear physicist who worked with the wartime Manhattan project, gives answers to 50 questions about the atoms. The estimates and opinions are his own.
No atomic hand grenade is possible, he writes. Even the new baby A-bombs may be as big as a refrigerator, although the inner core of explosive uranium is only roughly the size of a baseball.
A-bombs now come in assorted sizes, the big ones estimated to be about five tons in weight, the smaller ones more than one ton. Atomic rockets are not yet being developed.
In foxholes, soldiers would be perfectly safe a half-mile from an A-bomb.
At the start of 1952, 47 A-bombs had been exploded, three of them somewhere in Russia.
U.S. bombs are stored in massive, underground concrete vaults.
There’s no danger our scientists will go too far and blow up the earth.
Atomic explosions do not affect weather, but weather affects the A-bomb. A murky or foggy day almost cuts in half the distance at which the bomb’s heat can burn you.