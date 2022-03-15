Two Twin Bills Will Open 1969 Diamond Season Here

Baseball will make its official appearance of the spring in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley today with two doubleheaders scheduled. The Lewis-Clark Normal School Warriors and the University of Idaho will start at 1 p.m. at Harris Field, and the Washington State Cougars and Eastern Washington Savages have a 12:30 date at Adams Field.
Washington State and Idaho have been using the Banana Belt as their private spring training grounds the last two weekends while the Warriors have been practicing for more than a month.
The Vandals have lost only two seniors off last year’s squad which finished with a 17-16 record, and according to Coach John Smith should be improved. Two former Lewiston players, Jim Smith and Ken Ray are expected to start for the Vandals, and pitcher Joe Kampa should see action, according to Smith.
Smith, a transfer from Columbia Basin College, will start at third base and Ray will be at catcher. Paul Page will be at first, Clyde Coon at second and Gary Nitta at shortstop. Steve Doyle will be in left, Phil Reser in center and Monte McDonald in right. Page, a switchhitter, and McDonald, a converted catcher, will be the only other changes from last year.
Page is a freshman, and McDonald appeared in 23 games as a catcher for the Vandals in 1968. Smith said he planned to start former Genesee prepster Skip Ivie in the first game with Pat Daniels and Craig Christensen along with Kampa seeing action.
Mike Rinard, the Warriors’ leading winner last year, will start the first game for Lewis-Clark with Gary Barker slated to start the nightcap. Coach Cameron Thompson said his choice of relievers in both games will depend on how far Rinard goes in the opener.
The rest of the Warrior lineup will have Jim Wallace catching, Steve Munn at first, Terry Gorton at second, Chet Stewart at third and Ted Toki at shortstop. Dusty Teitzel, the leading hitter in 1968, will be in left, Allen Willis in center and Mike Gibb in right. When the Vandals use a lefthander, Dale Travis will go to center with Willis moving to right.
Hendrickson Will Play
Washington State is expected to have former Clarkston Bantam Ed Hendrickson at second for at least one game, and former Lewiston resident Bob Williams as catcher. Cougar Coach Chuck Brayton said Jeff Clark would start one game on the mound and Chris Hanson the second.
Dave Harshman, son of WSU Basketball Coach Marv Harshman is expected to open in one of the outfield spots after having an impressive spring in the batting cage.
Eastern has yet to get outdoors, but Coach Ed Chissus has 12 lettermen returning. Among the newcomers is freshman pitcher Randy Kramer of Colton.
This story was published in the March 15, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.