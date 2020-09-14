Two More Concrete Pours Due As Bridge Project Progresses

Two more concrete pours for the deck of the new Clearwater Memorial bridge are scheduled for next week, highway department engineers said yesterday.
Workmen are laying the concrete by sections, pouring half the width of the bridge and one-quarter the length at a time. One section, comprising one-eighth of the total deck area, already is in place. Two-eighths more are to be poured.
Meanwhile, carpenters yesterday reached the halfway mark in erecting forms for the cement. Workmen were also building forms for two sidewalks, one on either side of the bridge, which are to be laid simultaneously with the deck.
Steel workers were weaving an intricate web of reinforcing steel rods in the next section to be poured.
Drainage Begun
On the south approach, cement catch basins and manholes were set in five-foot pits. They are part of a drainage system that will carry storm water into the river through outlets at 19th and 21st streets.
The storm pipes must be laid and connected before curbs, walks, electric lines and a sprinkling system can be placed. Surfacing of the approach lanes probably will come last, engineers said.
Nearly four miles of curbing must be laid along the numerous connecting lanes on both sides of the bridge. Sidewalks will be poured to allow pedestrians to reach and travel the bridge.
On the north side, earth-moving equipment is slowly bringing approach roads up to bridge level. Blasting of a rock embankment on the North & South highway is finished. The embankment stood in the way of a new road section to join the highway.
This story was published in the Sept. 14, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.