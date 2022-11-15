This story was published in the Nov. 15, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
PULLMAN — Dormitories named for two former Board of Regents members, now deceased, will be dedicated Sunday afternoon at Washington State College with representatives from both families in attendance.
Tributes will be paid to John C. Scott and Edwin T. Coman for whom the new women’s dormitories have been named.
Sunday’s event will include a tea and open house from 3 to 5 p.m. with visitors touring both dormitories. The tea itself will be held in Scott Hall.
Informal dedication ceremonies will follow at 5 p.m. in each hall with WSC’s president, Dr. C. Clement French, as the featured speaker.
Both buildings to be dedicated were finished this past summer and first opened for use with the beginning of the fall semester. Cost of the structures was about $1½ million. They each house 142 girls.
Edwin T. Coman, for whom Coman Hall was named, served on the WSC Board of Regents from February, 1915, until 1922. A law graduate of Michigan University, his business career included being a banker in Colfax and later president of Exchange National Bank in Spokane. He was prominent in business and civic circles in that city, was a Washington State senator, and in 1920 was a candidate for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.
The other man being honored Sunday, John C. Scott, graduated from WSC in animal husbandry in 1916. He pioneered the application of electricity to farming for Puget Sound Power & Light Company, and was instrumental Jr. bringing rural electrification to western Washington. He was appointed to the Board of Regents in 1951 and resigned in 1955 shortly before his death.
