BOISE — Lewis-Clark’s Twins are one victory away from a trip to the American Legion baseball regional tournament.
The Twins whipped the Nampa Chiefs 13-4 Monday night to emerge as the only undefeated team in the Idaho state tournament. They will play the survivor of a Nampa-Pocatello game Tuesday night at about 8 p.m. PDT.
If Lewis-Clark wins that game, it advances to the regional tournament, Aug. 24 at Klamath Falls. If the Twins lose, a final game will be held Wednesday night.
Pocatello earned the right to meet Nampa in Tuesday night’s first game by battling its way through the loser’s bracket Monday.
Pocatello eliminated Minico 7-0 and Idaho Falls sent Coeur d’Alene home with a 7-6 victory Monday morning. Pocatello then stayed alive by belting Idaho Falls 16-2.
The Twins did some belting of their own in their game as they continued to thump opposing pitchers. Lewis-Clark has now outscored the opposition 39-6 in three games and has picked up 43 hits in the tourney.
Pitcher Bob Quesenberry and second baseman Sam Canner came up with the key efforts for the Twins in their victory over Nampa, the defending state champion.
Dennis Grubb started the game for the Twins and threw well for two innings. But he found himself in deep trouble in the fourth when, with two outs, he gave up four runs before leaving the game in favor of Quesenberry.
Throwing fast balls, Quesenberry struck out the first man he faced and then went on to allow only one more hit in the game while striking out nine and walking three.
Canner’s big moment came in the third inning when he drove a grand slam home run over the right-center field wall. Canner’s homer, his first of the season, turned a 4-1 Nampa lead into a 5-4 Lewis-Clark margin.
Quesenberry has had some control problems this season, and Lewis-Clark Coach Dwight Church admitted after the game that he didn’t knew if the righthander would have his stuff when he relieved Grubb.
“I knew he was going to be all right when he struck out that first guy.” Church said. “He did a helluva job in relief.”
Quesenberry said he knew he was stepping into a pressure situation, “but I felt pretty good in the bullpen. I was throwing strikes for a change.
“I knew my control would be all right as long as I had my rhythm, and I kept it.”
Canner started the Twins’ scoring in the first inning when he walked with two outs and went to second on a wild pitch by Nampa’s John Clark. He later scored from there when Mike Bowen rapped a single.
But that lead didn’t staled up long. Grubb found himself in trouble with two outs in the third when he walked Jeff Cirka. Rick Kennell and Clark followed with back-to-back singles which scored Cirka, and Ron Kollman walked to load the bases.
Jeff Pflieger came to the plate and the Chief first baseman sent one of Grubb’s pitches to the wall in center-field for a three-run triple.
Quesenberry entered the game at that point and struck out Brian Stanton to end the rally. After that inning, Quesenberry was so effective that only one more Chief reached third base.
Lewis-Clark’s fans had their chance to cheer in the bottom of that inning, which started with Quesenberry walking.
Dan Forge singled to send Quesenberry to second and Martin Light attempted to lay dawn a sacrifice bunt. Light’s bunt rolled down the third base line and was perfectly placed. Nampa didn’t make a play on the ball, hoping it would go foul, and Light was on with an infield single.
Then it was Canner’s turn to belt his grand slam over the left-center wall at, about the 350-foot mark. It was his first homer of the season.
“It was a high, outside fast ball.” Canner said of the pitch.
Church also commented on the hit, saying “It turned us around. We came back and got six that inning — that jacked us up.”
The scoring wasn’t completed with Canner’s blast. Catcher Gary Koeper walked and advanced to third on Mark Pingree’s double. Koeper scored and Pingree advanced on a wild pitch and Bruce Kipper lined a single to score Pingree.
That made it 7-4 in favor of the Twins and they were never again threatened. They scored four in the fourth behind Bowen’s two-run triple and single runs in the sixth and eighth innings.
Church said he wasn’t sure who he would pitch in the championship game but added it would be either Mark Knowles, who won the first game of the tournament, or Jerry Altmiller, who has yet to throw.
