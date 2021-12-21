By the Associated Press
President Truman stated yesterday that fact-finding boards investigating labor disputes “should unquestionably have the right to examine the employer’s books.
“This does not mean that the government or its fact-finding board is going to endeavor to fix a rate of return for the employer,” he added,
In a formal statement, the president said it was essential that a board have such authority “whenever it deems it necessary” and later told a news conference that boards also should have power to examine a labor union’s books.
“Ability to pay is always one of the facts relevant to the issue to an increase in wages,” the president’s statement set forth.
The question whether fact-finding boards should consider profits and prices in connection with wage increase demands had stalled the first two such boards appointed by the administration, in the oil industry’s wage dispute and in the General Motors strike.
Union Head Pleased
The president said detailed information from an employer’s books “should not be made public” but the board should have the right to make public “all findings based on such information.”
Later, the president’s statement was handed to the GM fact-finding board, which was in session. Walter P. Reuther, director of the CIO United Auto Workers strike, grinned broadly, but Charles E. Wilson. GM president, said it would not alter the company’s stand.
The company and union agreed to meet today to try to agree on a basis for resumption of collective bargaining on the strike issues.
Board Delays Action
The president’s statement came a few hours after General Motors informed Truman’s fact-finding board it would withdraw from hearings on its wage dispute if profits and prices were considered as evidence.
Informed that General Motors had objected to submitting its records to a fact-finding board, the president said he was sorry to hear that and hoped they would reconsider.
The GM fact-finding board recessed until Saturday, before resuming a study of the month-long strike which has kept more than 200,000 idle. By then, the board said, it would have reached a decision on whether to consider prices and profits in relation to wages.
Under legislation advocated by the president and up for consideration in congress after the Christmas holidays, fact-finding boards would be given authority to subpoena records — power lacked by fact-finding boards now in existence.
This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.