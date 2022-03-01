Three Potlatch Forests, Inc., employes whose service with the company totals more than 53 years retired yesterday from work.
The three are Adolph H. Calen, sawmill maintenance foreman; Ralph B. Shoop, a veneer and plywood plant employe, and Ray A. Hackbarth, a member of the carpenter crew.
All three plan to remain in the area, to work on their places of residence, to fish and to enjoy the outdoors.
Calen, who completed 24½ years of work with PFI, didn’t retire when he became 65 last Aug. 11. He said he “had a few projects to finish first.” The sawmill, which had remained much the same for many years, has undergone numerous changes and modernization work in recent months.
He came to work for PFI in 1944 as a millwright and has served as maintenance foreman at the sawmill for the last 12 years.
Born Near Troy
He was born Aug. 11, 1903, on a homestead in the Troy area. He was the ninth of 10 children of Mr. and Mrs. John Calen who had filed the homestead claim in 1888.
Calen learned the millwright’s trade when he helped build a mill for the former Lewis Lumber Co. at Bovill. He worked for the company as a mill wright for 10 years before coming to PFI. The mill since has been torn down.
He married the former Josephine Nilson at Asotin Sept. 11, 1935. They have a daughter, Glenna, now Mrs. Donald Taylor of Moscow, and a son, Rodney, who works at the PFI machine shop and resides with his parents, and two grandchildren.
Calen said he plans to raise a garden at his residence at 618 13th St., Clarkston, “do a little fishing” and possibly take a trip to the West Coast.
Shoop, 65, worked for PFI for 18½ years, the last six as a green clipper operator in the plywood plant. In this job, the operator watches a sheet of veneer as it comes off the lathe and decides “what’s good and what’s bad,” he said. The operator decides to what width the thin sheet should be trimmed and what imperfections to cut out.
His first job was sweeping when he began work at the plant Sept. 7, 1950. “It makes no difference who you are. You start at the bottom and work toward the top,” he commented. A few months later he was promoted to work on the patching machine. Three months later he was transferred to the jointer and worked there about 2½ years. After that he graded plywood until he began work as a green clipper operator.
Shoop was born Jan. 14, 1904, on a farm in southwest Iowa. When he was 3 his family moved to Laurel, Mont., to operate an irrigated farm.
When he was 20 he went to the Puget Sound area and for a year fired a donkey engine used in combination with a spar tree for highline logging work at a logging camp north of Everett, Wash. Although the area now is laced with housing developments and cut-over brushy land, in those days it supported heavy stands of timber, Shoop recalled.
After his stint at logging, he returned to Montana and farmed there for several years. At Laurel he married the former Gertrude E. Miller on June 30. After their marriage they moved to Eureka in northwestern Montana. It was the time of the Great Depression and he “did a little of everything,” he recalled. “You were lucky to find anything and it was $1 a day for what you did find.”
He moved in 1942 to Port Gamble, Wash. and there worked in a sawmill for three years, then returned to Laurel where he worked in the Northern Pacific Railway roundhouse. He moved to Colville, Wash., about 1948 and worked in a sawmill and logging camp there until he came to PFI in 1950.
The Shoops have five sons and three daughters, with three of the sons residing in the Lewiston area. They are Clarence, a pastor of the Kendrick Assembly of God Church; Ralph Jr., employed at PFI, and Timothy, 17, a Clarkston High School student. Ralph and Timothy reside at the family home at 1214 15th St., Clarkston. The Shoops also have 11 grandchildren.
Came To PFI In 1958
Hackbarth, 64, whose nickname, Jim, has stuck with him since he was an infant, came to work for PFI Oct. 7, 1958. He was a resident of Enterprise until he came to the Lewiston-Clarkston area to work for the JB Lumber Co. 12 years ago.
He was born Dec. 13, 1904, at Winchester. When he was about 5, he moved with his parents to Enterprise. The family moved to Zion, Ill., near Chicago when he was 13 and he stayed there until he returned to Enterprise when he was about 17.
He was married to the former Golda Holman at Enterprise in 1930. At Enterprise he operated a gravel company, a small sawmill and logged in the area.
He has a stepson, James Zahm, a Marine Corps warrant officer stationed in Virginia, a daughter, Mrs. James (Caroline) Strohm of Enterprise, and two grandchildren.
Hackbarth worked in the unstacker at the PFI sawmill for five years, at the veneer and plywood plant for about a year and the balance of the 10 years as a member of the carpenter crew, sometimes known as the bull crew or gang. The job involves some work on new structures, some repair work and maintenance work. In Hackbarth’s case, it also involved mowing portions of PFI lawn with a mowing machine for three summers.
Hackbarth, who resides at 1018 Post Lane, Clarkston, plans to pursue his hobbies of fishing and assisting his granddaughter, Cindy Strohm, 12, in raising and training horses.
This story was published in the March. 1, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.