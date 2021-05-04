Yesterday’s Spalding centennial edition of the Lewiston Tribune of 98 pages was the largest single newspaper ever published in northern Idaho, as far as available records indicate. Despite the many problems incident to producing the edition, which taxed the mechanical facilities of the Tribune plant, the huge paper was off the press, inserted and delivered by carrier and mail on scheduled time.
The centennial edition probably had the widest circulation of any publication produced in the Lewiston country, with approximately 6,000 extra copies published in addition to the regular Sunday Tribune circulation of more than 7,000 copies.
Be Read Around Globe.
Every state in the union, most of the Canadian provinces, Alaska and the Hawaiian islands were represented in the circulation. Copies were mailed to readers in Great Britain, Scotland, France, Germany, The Netherlands and such faraway countries as India and Australia.
Composition on the final section was completed by 2 o’clock yesterday morning, and the final pages were matted, cast, routed and on the press by 3 o’clock. Twenty-eight extra carrier boys were employed to assist the regular route crew in expediting delivery of the paper.
Production of the centennial edition was started more than two months ago and moved on clocklike schedule, each section of the paper being handled as a separate unit. All editorial work of the edition was handled by the regular news staff of the Tribune, but it was necessary to utilize extra crews in the mechanical and circulation departments. As soon as the forms on one section were complete the type was distributed and make-up began on another while the preceding section was still bring printed.
Nine Tons of Paper.
More than nine tons of newsprint were utilized in printing the centennial edition, 18,750 pounds, and 985 pounds of black ink and 64 pounds of colored. If laid end-to-end, the copies of the centennial edition would extend a distance of 281.8 miles, or would form a giant printed ribbon extending from Lewiston to Boise. A total of 3,290 pounds of metal was used in casting the tubular press plates.
Ten extra inserters were employed in the mailing rooms to augment the regular crew. Each section was inserted as it came from the press, with only the final main news section to be added to the completed paper yesterday morning.
The demand for the centennial edition exceeded all expectations and calculations of the Tribune and newsstand supplies were exhausted early in the morning. Although many hundred extra copies were published in addition to those reserved in advance the supply at the Tribune is now practically exhausted and distribution is of necessity bring limited to one extra copy to each applicant.
