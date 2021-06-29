Treasure ship may be found

This story was published in the June 29, 1989, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
TAMPA, Fla. — A small, corroded bell plucked from silt-covered rubble at a depth of 1,500 feet may herald the find of the richest ship from a Spanish treasure fleet that sank in a hurricane 350 years ago, salvors said Wednesday.
“The pirates are not dead,” quipped Dan Bagley, part of the venture which found the ship’s bell and put it on display.
The bronze bell, corroded through on one side, was retrieved by the crew of the Tampa-based research vessel Seahawk 50 miles off Key West, where the Nuestra Senora de la Merced was believed to have gone down during a 1622 hurricane with a load of treasure.
The bell, eight inches wide and 11 inches tall, is inscribed under the lip, a marking that researchers hope will identify the sunken ship. Bagley said it will be sent in the few days to Florida’s state archaeologist, Jim Miller, to examine, test and date.
“We don’t have any idea what we found. If the bell doesn’t tell us we won’t know until we bring up something else,” said Bagley, a director of Fox Ridge Capital Corp., parent company of R.V. Seahawk Inc. and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.
The Merced was believed to have been carrying twice as much silver, gold and jewels as the Nuestra Senora de la Atocha, which was found in 1985 nearer Key West by treasure hunter Mel Fisher. He valued his find at $400 million.
“The Merced keeps being brought up because it makes great headlines,” Bagley admitted. “The Merced was the richest ship that went through there bringing riches to Europe. That’s what we hope it is. We know it’s from the same time period. We know it was lost in deep water. But other ships were lost in deep water too.
“We haven’t counted our money, yet.”
The crew of the 85-foot research vessel located and photographed the bell in April and retrieved it last week with a remote-operated vehicle carrying a television camera.
“It’s worth a fortune in history,” Greg Stemm, a Tampa advertising firm owner and a partner in the venture, said of the bell.
Stemm said the bell will be used to strengthen his company’s federal admiralty claim to the wreck. Admiralty law governs shipwrecks found in international waters, in this case, more than 12 miles from the U.S. coast.
Television pictures of the pile of rubble may also provide clues as to whether it’s actually the remains of a 17th-century Spanish galleon.
The videos revealed remnants of ship’s timbers and olive jars of the type used by Spaniards to store food and water on sea voyages, Bagley said.
Archaeologist Miller viewed the videos of the ship wreck and said the historical value of the find is significant.