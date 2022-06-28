This story was published in the June 28, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The announcement is made of the appointment of E. McNeill as receiver of the 0. R. & N Co., embracing the river navigation to Lewiston. Mr. McNeill was at one time supt. of the Union Pacific at Portland but has recently been Gen’l Manager of the Iowa Central Railroad. He was closely related to the Adams interest in the U. P. and has always been favorably disposed towards Lewiston. It is not known what changes, if any, will be made in the employees of the company for this division. Mr. F. W. Kettenbach, of this city, has recently been commissioned agent of the Union Pacific for this section, the company feeling the necessity of a personal representative here, and are to be congratulated upon their excellent choice. An office will be opened uptown for the convenience of passengers and shippers after Mr. Peabody moves back to the landing. The Union Pacific are now bringing all Portland freight via the Northern Pacific to Connell where they have a branch line and transfer to Riparia and thence to Lewiston by boats. This arrangement will only last until the washout between Riparia and Portland are repaired. They announce their ability to handle all freight and are making special arrangements to take care of our immense grain and fruit crops.