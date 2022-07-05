This story was published in the July 5, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Boise, July 4.— “I’II just set this thing off and start the Fourth of July celebration,” said a stranger who looked like a tramp in John Arnold’s cigar store in Nampa Saturday afternoon. He lighted the fuse of a bomb and set the thing on the counter. It exploded, tearing out part of the front of the small store and setting fire to the fireworks within the place which had been stored there. The best business block in the town was destroyed, including two hotels and several mercantile establishments. For a time the entire place was threatened and would have been destroyed but for the timely arrival of a portion of the Boise fire department. It was sent over at the request of Mayor Dewey of Nampa on a special train that made the 20 miles in 22 minutes. The Boise firemen confined the conflagration to the block that was burned. Several times buildings all around it, including the Dewey hotel, caught fire.
The loss is estimated at $300,000 with insurance at half that amount. The following is a statement of the losses and insurance.
Blue Eye building, loss $20,000, insurance, $13,000.
Noble building, loss $2,500; insurance, $2,500.
Bank of Nampa, loss, $25,000; insurance, $16,000.
C. R. Hickey, loss $1,000; insurance, $500.
J. M. Bray, loss, $12,000; Insurance, $8,000.
Partridge & Bray, loss $16,000; insurance, $6,000.
Emerson building, loss, $6,000; insurance, none.
Robb store, loss, $40,000; insurance, $16,000.
Commercial hotel, loss, $5,000; insurance, none.
Grand hotel, loss, $20,000; insurance, $6,000.
Elver Clothing Co., loss $10,000; insurance, $6,000.