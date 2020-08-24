A street department crew yesterday engaged in the widening of 13th St. and Idaho St. The project is expected to be finished within a few days and the work of graveling the streets carried to early completion. With this improvement another traffic hazard will have been eliminated. Later an oil mix will be laid.
City Engineer William P. Hughes said that by eliminating the sharp curve at the corner, traffic via that route should show a healthy increase. Heretofore big trucks found it impossible to make the turn with safety. The sidewalk is being reduced for 70 feet on Idaho and 150 feet an 13th. This provide a long sweeping curve, instead of an abrupt curve.
The old curb and gutter will be removed and replaced with a more acceptable type. The engineer said that instead of a swing of 50 feet at the corner, under the improvement this will be increase to 100 feet, suitable for vehicles of any size to turn with safety.
The cement broken out is available to anyone to haul at his own expense. The engineer said he had received several inquiries for the blocks. Such requests must be made within the next few days.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1947, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.