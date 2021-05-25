This story was published in the May 25, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
With some reservations, the Lewiston City Traffic Committee recommended yesterday that the city council approve a traffic access plan for Abby’s Pizza Inns on the east side of 17th St. just south of Lewiston Center.
The plan involves a short frontage road along the arterial, together with raised traffic barriers between 17th St. traffic lanes at both ends of the access road to prevent left turns off the arterial.
The entrance would be only from the south, the exit only to the north.
Armand E. Werle, city public works director who prepared the plan at the committee’s request, also had some reservations.
He noted 17th St. has an 11½ per cent grade at that location and said he doubted the city could be responsible for sanding the access driveway. It includes a short side street at right angles to 17th St. During icy weather, cars could roll off the driveway into the shopping center, he observed.
“I feel there are other locations better for a pizza parlor,” he told the committee, “but we’ve shown that physically, access could be accomplished, at least about 95 per cent of the time.”
James A. Pingree, committee chairman, worried that as motorists traveling south up the 17th St. grade saw they couldn’t turn into the restaurant, they would “flip a U turn farther south.”
Said Harold Grimes, a committee member: “From a traffic standpoint, that’s a hell of a place for a pizza parlor,” at least under present conditions.
“I can’t see why they’d want to be in there,” he added. “I see nothing but problems. Fifth St. (which 17th St. becomes at the top of the hill) already is carrying so much traffic that U turns would be extremely dangerous.”
Member Thomas W. Feeney said he supposed traffic coming from downtown Lewiston could use the 14th St. grade to reach the pizza parlor. “Most of the traffic ultimately would find the right route,” he commented, “but a few would always want to fudge.”
Despite this concern, when the vote came on the motion to accept the plan, none of the committee opposed it.
It now will be up to city council members to decide whether they want to give in after a long fight — which included winning an Idaho Supreme Court case — over the location of the pizza parlor on 17th St.
The owners of Abby’s Pizza Inns, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Broughton, and their partner, Robert Harrell, all of Roseburg, Ore., told the traffic committee two weeks ago they are willing to purchase a 30-foot-wide strip about 215 feet long between their property and 17th St. to provide room for turning bays or an access road.
This led to the proposed compromise.
The committee was told May 10 that William V. McCann, from whom Abby’s owners purchased their property, is unwilling to sell property for extension of a frontage road along the north side of 17th St. south of the Abby’s property.
But Feeney told the committee yesterday he had been advised Wednesday that McCann would be willing to sell the property needed.
In recommending the access road plan, the committee proposed two provisions: that Abby’s owners be responsible for sanding the road when it is icy and that they place a barrier on the north side of the short east-west road.
The committee also recommended that for any future development south of Abby’s, the city require that at least a 30-foot strip along the arterial be dedicated to provide access roads.