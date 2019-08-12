This story was published in the Aug. 12, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
BOISE (AP) — Officials of Idaho’s Territorial Centennial Commission declared their determination Friday to put on a celebration in 1963 even if they have to collect trading stamps to finance it.
“There will be a 1963 celebration,” Chairman Ted Hoff declared at the close of a one-day executive committee meeting. His statement was echoed by the other members.
The committee deferred official action on the trading stamps proposal, made in all seriousness. There were indications that it may commend the suggestion to the full commission at a meeting here Sept. 11.
A representative of the Gold Strike Trading Stamp Co. suggested that the executive committee give serious consideration to the possibility of financing the celebration with donations of trading stamps by Idaho citizens.
Walter Trenhaile, Boise sales representative of the company, said the offer was tentative and would depend on an agreement between the firm’s officials and the Centennial Commission.
He said if the idea is mutually acceptable, the stamps donated to the commission would be redeemed in cash. Exactly how much the stamps would be worth in cash was not determined. But Trenhaile said his company would turn over all the money received from the merchants.
The stamp company receives an average of $8.50 for each 5,000-stamp pad issued to merchants, he said.
Can Be Raised
Trenhaile told the committee he was “positive, without any question, that this money could be raised.”
“I’m positive that all the people of Idaho feel as I do, that this is the most important project the people have ever had,” Trenhaile said.
Similar projects have been conducted by the stamp company in the past with considerable success, he said.
The people of Provo, Utah, purchased a $9,000 bus for a Catholic school in their community with 11.5 million stamps donated in four months by local residents, he said. The S&H Green Stamp Co. cooperated in that project.
“If they can do it, it is not hard to realize what all of the people of Idaho can do,” he said.
“It isn’t at all unreasonable, if an agreement can be worked out, to think that we could easily raise $200,000 and considerably more.”
The regular 1961 session of the Legislature and the special session last week refused all proposals to appropriate funds for the Centennial Commission.
The Legislature failed, however, to repeal the 1959 law which created the commission and charged it with the responsibility of planning and carrying out a centennial program in 1963.
An attorney general’s opinion has held that the commission may not accept donations from private sources as a state organization.
The committee gave brief consideration to an offer of Tourists for Idaho, Unlimited, that it take up the task of financing the commission.
The tourist group, which seeks to legalize gambling in Idaho, said it was in a position to take over the fund-raising job.
But the executive committee said that since the offer was made only in a news release, it would not be appropriate to act on it until a formal proposal is submitted.
Merrill D. Tonning of Boise, composer of “We Sing of Idaho,” offered to permit the commission to sell sheet music and recordings of the song with the commission keeping the profits.
Another financing suggestion came from Walter Johnson of Burley. He sought the committee’s reaction to the possibility of publishing a book on Idaho with a share of the profits going to the commission.
The executive committee expressed interest in the idea and asked Johnson to present a detailed proposal for later consideration.
Hoff said that all of the financing ideas will be given careful study.
Executive Director Robert Cole said the commission has $5,365 left with which to continue its operations. This is expected to last through October. But if it is necessary to pay travel expenses for commission members attending the annual meeting, he said, the money would be exhausted about Sept. 12.
The money in the commission’s bank account is the remainder of the $40,000 appropriation provided by the 1959 Legislature.
The executive committee instructed Cole and Hawley Atkinson of Boise to prepare a proposed budget for presentation to the commission, It will be submitted along with the money-raising suggestions.