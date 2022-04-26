This story was published in the April 26, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Many of the athletes from the high schools which are to take part in the track and field meet, held by the high school today, came to the city yesterday. All day delegations from the high school were busy meeting the visitors and assigning them to places where they will be entertained during their stay in Lewiston.
Sixty-six entries have been received by the committee, and most if not all of those will have arrived by 9 o’clock, today.
All day yesterday a force of men and boys was at work placing the high school athletic field in suitable condition for the meet. The field is in first class shape, and it needs only favorable weather today to make the meet an assured success.
The high school band will parade Main street this morning and will play a number of selections at various places along the way. Every patron and friend of the high school is urged to come to the meet today, for without their loyal assistance such an undertaking becomes an impossibility. Any one who stops a moment to think of the matter will realize that the carrying out of a meet of the proportions which this one has now assumed is no small undertaking.
It entails much work and much expense. There is no other source from which money is secured to pay the expenses of the meet than from the receipts from admissions. It is urged, therefore, that every person who can do so shall come to the meet and to the declamatory contest at the Methodist church tonight.
There are six entries for the declamatory contest, coming from Clarkston, Cottonwood, Genesee, Grangeville, Culdesac, Orofino and Moscow. Besides the declamations a musical program has been prepared by Miss Hisey, musical director of the city schools.
Two beautiful pennants have been made by the household arts department of the high school, and these will be presented to the schools which win the school championship and the relay race. All medals, cups, pennants, etc., will be presented to the winners after the declamatory contest this evening. The preliminaries will start at 10:30 a.m., and the finals at 1 o’clock in the afternoon.
The declamation contest will be held at the Methodist church, the program beginning at 8 o’clock. This is the third annual contest held in connection with the field meets and the program announced for this evening promises to be one of unusual interest. The following is the program:
Pipe organ solo — Earl Seeley.
“Death of Benedict Arnold” — Roy Barber, of Clarkston.
“A Convict’s Soliloquy tho Night Before Execution” — Cornelius Sweeney, of Genesee.
“For Dear Old Yale” — Hazel Parks, of Grangeville.
Solo, “In Summer” — Miss Hisey.
“The Story the Fiddle Told” — Maive Smith, of Culdesac.
“Death of Benedict Arnold” — Lawrence Huff, of Cottonwood.
“Unannounced” — Daisy White, of Orofino.
High School Boys’ Quartet, “Honey Town.”
Presentation of cups, medals, banners, etc.
Chairman, Mr. Fred Butler; Judges, Mrs. Miles Johnson, Mr. Herbert Fowler, Miss Florence Bullock.