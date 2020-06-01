Juliaetta, May 31 — (Special to the Tribune.) — Trade has been active in Juliaetta during the spring season and there is general activity in business circles. Shipments of grain and other products have been frequent and continue so. The grain firm of Lawrence & Porter have shipped two cars of beans and one of barley within a week. Mr. Porter informs your correspondent that the past season has been a good one for the grain business, and promises some interesting figures on the amount of shipping at the close of the season. An official of the Northern Pacific freight department has paid a recent visit here, with the probable result of gaining special favorable shipping rates for this point. The official has recommended the concession, with a strong endorsement.
Interest in building is also manifest and several important structures are in process or prospect. The substantial addition of the Juliaetta Mercantile company is nearing completion. Mr. G. M. Robinson, who is doing the work, intends to erect a large brick block on Main street as soon as material can be secured. It will be a structure of which the town may be proud. Mr. S. T. Dunlap informs the Tribune corespondent that a large kiln of brick will soon be available for building and other purposes. The recent rains have seriously delayed the work of the brickmakers.
The attractiveness of Juliaetta as a site for picnics and outdoor conventions is becoming well known in the Potlatch valley. The beautiful natural park adjoining the town is an Ideal place for camping and all kinds of outdoor meetings. Abundant spring water and refreshing shade, with beautiful scenery and picturesque surroundings, are nature’s contributions to the enjoyment of all inclined to outdoor life. The grounds are now being put in the best condition by the local committee for the use of the Christian churches of north Idaho, who hold their camp-meeting convention here this year. The meeting opens tomorrow, June 1, and will last ten days. Having so attractive meeting and camping place, Juliaetta has also secured the experience and skill to care properly for large crowds of temporary guests. The hotels and citizens are already prepared for the entertainment of visitors.
Attention is also, directed to the approaching celebration of the glorious Fourth in these same grounds and attractive surroundings. The local committee expects to enjoy the co-operation of all the neighboring towns and neighborhoods, as there will be no other celebration nearby. Elaborate preparations are in progress, and an extensive program will be announced in a few days.
This story was published in the June 1, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.