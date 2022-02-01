Top Globetrotters Cage Team Booked At Clarkston Tomorrow

This story was published in the Feb. 1, 1952, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The famed Harlem Globetrotters, professional basketball team with an unbeatable record, will make their second appearance in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley within a month tomorrow night at 8 at Clarkston’s Smith hall.
The touring pros will play the Lewiston-Clarkston all-stars in a benefit for the Clarkston Rotary club.
Players Listed
Club officials yesterday said the top Harlem quint is booked here. That outfit includes Louis (Babe) Pressley, guard and team captain; William (Pops) Gates, forward; Frank Washington, guard; Carl Helem, forward; and John Chavers, George Smith and Leon Hillard, guards.
Pressley and Gates are two of the most clever exhibitionists in the Globetrotter stable. They have amazed fans for years with their tricky handling of the ball and the entire team will play something besides basketball before the show is over.
In fact, the evening probably will start with something besides basketball if a Rotary quint goes ahead with plans to play the Trotters in a five-minute preliminary.
Preliminary Players Set
On the team are Dr. Leroy Weeks, Clarkston’s mayor; Harry Emerson, Jr., Calvin McQuarry, Dr. Vincent Shoemaker and George Reeves. None of them profess to know anything about basketball, which should produce some laughs when they go out on the floor.
The Globetrotters played at Lewiston New Year’s eve before a capacity house. Their high-jinx were pleasing, according to audience response.
Outstanding Record
The dusky club, which has branched out considerably since its inception 25 years ago, has a lifetime record of 3,908 victories against 252 losses for a winning percentage of 93.9 through the 1950-51 campaign.
In that year the Trotters grabbed 334 wins and lost but six games, their greatest season in history from the record standpoint.
The team toured Canada, Mexico, Alaska and the Hawaiian islands and also competed in several tournaments throughout the world.