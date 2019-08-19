Top cop to wear another hat

Clarkston Mayor Mark Kammers Monday made Police Chief Vertie Brown the city’s interim acting fire chief, adding the administrative duties of the fire department to Brown’s job description.
The move, Kammers said, is aimed at making a smooth transition while the city council decides how and when it will fill the vacancy left by retiring Fire Chief Robert G. Berreman, whose last day was Friday.
“We had a gem in Vertie,” Kammers said, “and he’s capable of doing it.”
Increasing Brown’s responsibilities, Kammers said, was cheaper than elevating one of the city’s three fire captains to the position of chief, which would have required adding a firefighter to temporarily fill the vacancy.
The council may grant Brown a pay raise, but that amount would be a fraction of the cost of hiring another firefighter, Kammers said.
Brown spent most of the morning at the Clarkston Fire Department meeting with captains there.
“There aren’t going to be any changes,” he said, “The department will operate as it always has.”
Brown will handle tasks such as watching the budget, handling the payroll and monitoring firefighter training. He said he plans to teach the department’s captains about the administrative tasks so they could assume those responsibilities if the need arises.
Brown, who has no fire-fighting experience, will respond to fires, but leave the captains in charge of commanding the scenes.
This fall, Brown will participate in training for volunteer firefighters that’s being sponsored as part of an effort to boost the city’s volunteer crew from 15 to 24.
“Although it’s a temporary position,” Brown said, “I want to know as much about the hands-on duties of the position as possible.”
Kammers’ move won praise from four of the council’s seven members. Terry Beadles, Herb Boreson, Donna Engle, and Brian Frei all said the mayor’s decision will give the council a chance to discuss administrative issues involving the department.
Frei and Boreson noted Brown’s appointment will give the city time to conduct a thorough search for a new chief.
Council members William Van Cleave and Francis Martson said it was too soon to comment. Councilman Clifford Hammond wasn’t immediately available for comment.
“The mayor’s on the right track,” Boreson said, “and I think we all need to pull together on this and do what’s best for the city, the fire department and the people of Clarkston.”
Frei said he would like to see a new chief on board by Jan 1.
In the coming months, council members should be able to resolve some of the questions that have arisen about the fire chief’s position, he added.
He said the questions include what the responsibilities of the position are, if the chief should be allowed to drive a city-owned car to and from work and if the chief should be required to live within a certain driving distance of the fire station.
Engle and Beadles said they support the department continuing with the same number of paid firefighters and maintaining Rescue One services, in which emergency medical technicians respond to emergencies before the Lewiston ambulance.
“The only thing we will be taking a look at to the best of my knowledge is the form of administration,” Engle said.
Martson, Engle, Beadles and Frei all said they didn’t support making permanent a single head of the police and fire departments.
“I believe that was an option the citizens made known they weren’t in favor of and they’re certainly in charge,” Engle said.
Kammers emphasized the interim part of Brown’s new title.
“Because Chief Brown is the chief of police and is ‘temporarily’ assuming the administrative duties of the fire department, it is not to be interpreted the city is favoring a public safety director,” Kammers wrote in a memo announcing the move.
The word “not” was underlined and in bold type.
A previous council combined the jobs of police chief and fire chief into the single position of public safety director.
That sparked a court battles with the two men who then headed the departments.
A different council reversed the decision.
This story was published in the Aug. 19, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.