This story was published in the May 25, 1935, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Spokane, May 24. — (AP) — A plea for dentists to take “the public into our confidence and quit trying to keep dentistry a secret,” was made today by Dr. Fred E. Gulick, Portland, in an address to 400 dentists attending the Washington State Dental association’s convention.
After stressing the need for keeping the public informed about dental practices, Dr. Gulick pointed to the opportunity for dentists to serve with the passing of the depression.
Bad Enough In Good Times
“During normal times,” he said, “less than 20 per cent of the people avail themselves of dental service. Under present conditions only 8 per cent cone to our offices. Dentistry therefore can be of greater service to humanity now than ever before, due to public negligence at this time. “Dentists today are paying more to the health and personal appearance of their patients than ever before. Dentists are seriously thinking of their patients’ service, rather than how much money they can ‘stick them for.’”
Dr. Howard Raper, Albuquerque, N. M., demonstrated the uses of X-ray in diagnosing tooth ailments.