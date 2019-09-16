ASOTIN — Carl Silver, manager of the Lewiston Grain Growers, Inc., warehouse at Asotin, reported Monday that about 21,500 tons of grain have been received there during the 1958 harvest season.
Figures were not available as to the amounts of the different grains.
Silver said that all the grain is in the warehouse that will be received until farmers start bringing in their farm-stored grain.
This will probably not be until about the time of the maturity of crop loans.
This story was published in the Sept. 16, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.