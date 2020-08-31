This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1902, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Every delegate elected in Idaho county to attend the democratic state convention will be present in person. Yesterday the following members of the delegation arrived here on the Clearwater train and will leave this morning over the O. R. & N. for Pocatello: W. N. Seales, J. T. McDuffie, E. McBroom, Avery C. Moore, J. J. Pulse, F. E. Fogg, J. C. Stevens, W. H. Cassady, Steve Gannon, Cy Overman and H. O’Donnell, A. F. Parker, Fred Weimer and Clay McNamee, of the delegation, went to Moscow and will accompany the Latah delegation. A. W. Moore, who represented Idaho county in the last legislature, will accompany the delegation for Pocatello. While the delegation is not instructed it will support Wallace Scales for the district judgeship nomination and Avery C. Moore for the congressional nomination. On the governorship the delegation is also uninstructed.
The delegates state that Idaho county, which has for years carried a banner, “Always Democratic,” will sustain its old-time reputation this year with an increased majority.
“While politics must have its season,” said Judge Scales yesterday, “the Idaho county citizen this year has been too busy to devote that time which is usually accorded public matters. Idaho county is crowding to the front with marvelous strides, and no period in its history has brought more substantial, permanent development on all lines than the present year. Embraced within the confines of the county is the most extensive and promising mining region in the entire west, and in every camp the summer has witnessed developments of a most cheerful character. Idaho county’s mineral resources have alone required but the application of adequate capital, and this capital is now being directed to the many districts. The pioneers in every camp have never lost confidence, and the results of their work are now being seen in the larger operations of today. At no time in the past has the mining outlook been more cheerful, and conditions now surely justify the oft-repeated prediction that the county is destined to add several big mining camps to the wealth of the world.
“While, due to the isolation from railroad transportation the agricultural resources of the county have attracted but little attention in the past, the condition is now gradually changing and the rich farm lands are now being eagerly sought by eastern investors and homeseekers. The crops this year are an endorsement of the fertility an eastern man cannot withstand. The building of the Clearwater line has exerted a splendid influence in encouraging the development of the county, but the fullest results will not be realized until the line is extended to Camas Prairie. This important development seems assured of materialization in a short time. Our fruit lands are also doing their part to show to the world the merit and variety of our resources, and in fact Idaho county is keeping pace with Nez Perce and Latah in the grand march of progress and development that central north Idaho is now enjoying.”
The Nez Perce delegation, will the exception of Eben Mounce and W. B. Stainton, will leave for Pocatello tomorrow over the Northern Pacific via Butte. The Idaho county delegation will be accompanied this morning by Messrs. Mounce and Stainton and the latter will report the convention for the Tribune.