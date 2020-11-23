Lewiston dealers have already engaged their stocks of turkeys for the Thanksgiving trade. This season, the abundance of birds and lower prices are expected to stimulate the use of turkeys, after a falling off in the demand for several years past, owing to the high prices following the war.
Local growers are getting about 22 cents a pound live weight for birds, which local dealers declare is about four cents above the price that they could pay for shipping trade, the cost of shipping to the coast being five cents a pound, and the price there being 24 cents. This is for live weight. The birds killed and picked will probably sell here for from 35 to 40 cents a pound next week, in the opinion of dealers, with a possibility of a further drop, but not much probability, as the stock of birds is already on hand in most of the meat shops.
The demand in Lewiston is limited. Perhaps 300 to 500 turkeys are sold by the dealers here for Thanksgiving day. A large number of other fowls have been used in the place of turkeys since high prices have prevailed. The ruling price last year was 45 cents or more. Growers are inclined to hold the surplus over to Christmas and New Year’s, which afford an even better turkey market then does the Thanksgiving season.
There is said to be a wide demand for Idaho turkeys, and a single turkey association in another part of the state expects to market 20,000 birds this season. It is estimated that more than $100,000 will be paid for Idaho turkeys for the Thanksgiving season alone this year. They are being shipped to Portland, Seattle, Spokane, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Omaha. Prices for turkeys are quoted this week as follows: At Portland, 33 cents for good grade dressed; San Francisco, 32 to 34 cents; Chicago, 28 cents; New York, 40 to 42 cents.
It is estimated by government statisticians that the country has now a surplus of 4,000,000 pounds of turkeys, with 7,000,000 pounds in cold storage. Some of this surplus has been in storage for a year and some for two years. It is said that it is possible to keep the picked birds in cold storage, in good condition, for six or seven years.
The prediction has been made that the turkey would become extinct within 30 years. It is known as the only domesticated native American member of the animal kingdom and must have a wide range approximating its natural condition. For this reason, it especially thrives in Texas and in the states of the Pacific northwest. They require careful attention, but barring disease, they are very profitable and many turkey raisers have been highly successful.
Conditions in the Lewiston valley are highly favorable for turkey raising, as well as for the poultry industry in general, assuming that the right methods are followed, and market conditions for the birds will improve as the population of the northwest increases. Any drop in prices will bring increased demand, and the tendency is likely to be upward, rather than downward in the future.
This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.