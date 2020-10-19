This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1895, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
There are comparatively few persons who are broad enough, deep enough and strong enough to judge persons and things on their merits. Man is naturally selfish and passionate, and when the opinions, feelings or interests of others conflict with his own he is inclined to disregard or condemn them. A great many impressions or twists of the mind which men and women regard as infallible tenets or sacred beliefs are scarcely better than highly cultivated prejudices. Many wounds which people attribute to some grievous injustice owe all their pain to the fancy of the victim, and are really not very sore after all. It disappoints one to discover that some injury from which he has suffered for months is merely an imaginary hurdle and that the person whose dagger was supposed to have made the ranking wound is not an enemy but a faithful friend. So many misunderstandings are never corrected, so much slander believed, so many insults taken to heart that perhaps no social system can ever be devised through which unpleasant and unreasonable differences and divisions may be avoided. But very much can be done for himself and for others by any prudent person who will take time to look cautiously into the merits of his own case before pronouncing sentence upon his adversaries, rivals or friends. One’s contempt for another is sometimes the effect of an injustice which one has done to the innocent object of his own ill will. That is to say, we occasionally imagine that we are plaintiffs with a grievance, when we are really defendants without any valid defense. In the court of conscience and of equity first fix the status of the parties, then hear the legitimate evidence on both sides, then take the case under advisement. It does not matter in many instances in which the weaknesses of a very shabby human nature have been sorely tried, whether you ever render any judgement or not.
Most cases should be dismissed without a hearing. Do not deliver you opinion to a company of carrion hunters. Do not declare the faults and failures of others on the corners of the streets of from the house tops. Sometimes silence is the very best judgement. At all events, judge cautiously and fairly in all matters over which your jurisdiction is clear, or place your finger over your lips when the discussion begins and walk quietly away.
