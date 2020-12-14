This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1914, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The committees in charge of the success of the municipal Christmas to he held in Lewiston on the evening of Christmas day met at the city hall yesterday afternoon. The coming work was outlined and plans perfected in many ways. Mayor Morris was authorized to proceed with the purchasing of as huge a tree as is possible to obtain, and a search will be begun at once. Miss Maybelle Stebbing was selected as chairman of the committee on music, and Prof. W. S. Thornber and Ben Nigg were named to arrange for the coming of Santa Claus. It was reported that intense interest is being manifested in the affair, and that its success was assured. The committees will again meet in the city hall next Sunday afternoon.