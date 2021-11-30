This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Kendrick, Nov. 29. — (Special to the Tribune.) — The Northern Pacific bridge crew, now engaged in improvement work at this point, has received orders to go to Lewiston to complete “a railroad bridge” across the Clearwater river at that point.
The information became public through members of the bridge crew who have told of the orders received by the foreman of the gang and it is expected the party will be moved to Lewiston early next week.
While the members of the bridge crew have no definite information relative to the nature of the work it is understood the Northern Pacific will complete the bridge commenced by the O. R. & N. company for which the steel is now delivered at Lewiston and Riparia.
It is stated the men here will be employed in the erection of the false work while the actual steel construction will be carried on by the firm of McClleary & Willard, of Spokane, this being the company that held the contract for this construction under the O. R. & N. company.