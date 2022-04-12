This story was published in the April 12, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
President Beach and Secretary Struble, of the Idaho-Washington Development league, who attended the logged-off lands convention held in Spokane, returned to the city yesterday. They made the trip by automobile and experienced some difficulties between Pullman and Moscow on account of the condition of the roads due to recent rains.
While in Spokane, Mr. Struble met Paul Clagstone, president of the Northwest Livestock association, and Mr. Clagstone, who is devoting a great deal of attention to preliminary matters in connection with the livestock show to be held in Lewiston on December 9-13 next, informed Mr. Struble that the show would undoubtedly be the greatest ever held in the northwest. Mr. Clagstone has recently been in southern Idaho and found there large exhibits from that district. He has gathered similar information in Montana and in Oregon, while all the large Washington breeders will be represented.
“My talk with Mr. Clagstone,” said Mr. Struble yesterday, “has convinced me that Lewiston people should early begin making arrangements to accommodate the largest crowds ever assembled in the city. The exhibition will surpass in magnitude all our earlier expectations and this means the capacity of the city will be taxed to afford proper accommodations for the large number of visitors who will be here for five days, the period the show is in progress. The large premiums offered and the wide advertisement given the last successful exhibition held here in December, have attracted the attention of the leading livestock men of the entire northwest, with the result that there will be assembled here beyond all question the finest collection of livestock ever gathered west of Denver, the home of one of the biggest livestock shows of the United States. I have been so greatly impressed recently with the importance of this exhibition to our community that I feel our people should delay no work that relates to the local arrangements for the coming exhibition. If the project of bridging the Clearwater river relates to the exhibition, or if the purchase of permanent grounds is a vital factor, we should proceed actively to solve those matters so that at as early a date as possible we can assure the Northwest Livestock association that we are prepared to meet any reasonable demands for a proper accommodation of the exhibition and to provide the institution a permanent home.
“I firmly believe that if proper enterprise and due prudence are exercised in this matter, we can establish at Lewiston the livestock center for four states, and if that estimate of the situation is correct, then I also believe the effort is entitled to the most determined support of every loyal citizen, for no single factor, in all Lewiston’s possibilities, could exert such an influence in building up a great city here.”