Recently R. C. Beach, president of the Idaho-Washington Development league, addressed a communication to Senator Heyburn of Idaho, seeking the aid of the latter in the work of securing adequate appropriations for the improvement work on the Snake and Columbia rivers, Yesterday Mr. Beach received from Senator Heyburn the following letter, written under date of March 30:
“I have your letter of the 25th suggesting an increase in the appropriation to the Celilo canal from $600,000 to $800,000 for this year, also suggesting that the appropriation for the Columbia and Snake rivers front the Celilo canal to Lewiston should be increased to $50,000. In view of your recommendation, I have prepared and will introduce on Monday amendments to the river and harbor bill along the lines suggested. You can rest assured that I will be on the alert to do everything I can towards securing favorable action in the matter.”
Mr. Beach has also received from Senator Borah assurance that the latter will exert every possible effort for adequate appropriations for the rivers.
This story was published in the April 5, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.