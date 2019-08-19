Teachers might be improvising when school starts since the United Parcel Service labor strike stranded some textbooks and school supplies in warehouses.
Monday’s tentative agreement between UPS and the Teamsters Union may not have come soon enough to restock shelves before classes begin next week.
The strike could affect up to 20 percent of textbooks at the Lewis-Clark State College bookstore, manager Jack Sullivan said Monday.
“It will get much worse when school starts — there’s going to be a lot of turmoil I’m sure,” he said. School starts Aug. 27.
In particular, new, part-time faculty members will have the toughest time getting books, Sullivan said. LCSC often hires part-time instructors later in the year to teach additional sections of core classes. Late book orders by adjunct faculty likely will be delayed by the shipping logjam.
“There just will be a lot of students without books,” he said.
UPS normally provides 80 percent of the nation’s package delivery service. The country-wide strike involves 185,000 Teamster workers.
Fortunately, LCSC already had a contract with an alternative freight carrier, Roadway Package Systems, Sullivan said. The bookstore may turn exclusively to RPS in response to the havoc created by the UPS strike, he added.
Students at the University of Idaho and Washington State University may have an easier time hitting the books.
The WSU Students Book Corporation relied on RPS before the strike, said Chuck Morrow, assistant division manager. However, Morrow said he’s beginning to notice a lag in RPS deliveries since the company started filling in for UPS.
UI has received a few UPS deliveries, said Mac Kittner, shipping and receiving manager. In addition, large book orders are delivered by regular freight carriers that aren’t affected by UPS.
Several school districts in the region also sent in book orders early enough to avoid turmoil.
Although there shouldn’t be a book shortage, the strike has slowed delivery of some supplies.
“We’re definitely noticing the effects of the strike,” said Joan Wykoff, business manager for the Lewiston School District.
Deliveries of small orders for individual classrooms, such as science lab supplies, are lagging. Teachers might have to rearrange lesson plans to accommodate late deliveries, Wykoff said.
The UPS strike has prompted some drives to Spokane for some Clarkston School District employees to pick up student records and other materials at the Education Service District office there.
Usually the district can order student information and curriculum support materials available on the ESD’s computer system and get them a couple days by UPS, said Jan Estep, assistant principal at Clarkston High School. But in anticipation of registration this week, someone drove to Spokane Friday to pick up student records and schedule cards.
“We’re still waiting on some handbooks and other things we’ve ordered,” Estep said. But it isn’t critical yet, because the district has been able to anticipate most needs and send people up to Spokane to pick up materials.
The Nezperce school district has had some problems getting supplies because of the UPS strike, according to clerk Joyce Stapleton.
“We’re down a few supplies. There were some pool supplies we didn’t get in so we had to go down to Lewiston to pick them up. It’s just been a real inconvenience, is all. We can get by, but it’s an inconvenience.”
Patty Cox at the Grangeville-based District 241 office said there have been textbooks and supplies ordered, but there have been no definite shipping dates set.
“We just get it when we get it,” Cox said. “They never tell us how soon they ship stuff.”
Lynn Rehder at the Prairie school district at Cottonwood said textbooks and supplies were ordered early enough that nothing has been affected by the strike.
At Genesee, the school is still receiving supplies, but they’re coming to the post office rather than the school. Lori Callahan, the administrative assistant, is making daily trips to the post office. It’s been a challenge squeezing school supplies into her 280 ZX Datsun, she said.
“I miss Fred,” Callahan said of the school’s regular UPS delivery man.
This story was published in the Aug. 19, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.