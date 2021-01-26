This story was published in the Jan. 26, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Members of ticket sales committees for the president’s ball met yesterday at the lunch hour at the Bollinger hotel for assignment of districts and discussion of plans to be followed in the sale. Sale started at noon and was meeting good success.
Although all sales groups were not fully represented, approximately 30 people were present, including six members of the American Legion auxiliary committee. The meeting was presided over by C.E. Neville, chairman of the sales committee, who spoke briefly on the importance of complete fulfillment of the task assigned and gave assurance that the salesmen would find the people of Lewiston “willing to cooperate to the fullest extent in making the ball a success.” He asked that all committees report the amount of their sales to General Treasurer Homer Hamblin by this evening.
Concerted Effort Win.
Grover Sorey spoke briefly, stating that “a concerted effort on the part of a small number of people will assure the success of the ball.” L.L. King pointed out that a number of business firms who wished to contribute more than the dollar subscribed by the ordinary ticket would either pay more for a single ticket or purchase a number of the pasteboards. Mrs. S.R. Lough and Mrs. M.F. Harland also spoke briefly on the campaign.
Announcement of the committee representing the Woodmen of the World was made last night. The salesmen will be Dr. C.A. Johnston, Paul Kehn and Dr. J.W. Mullinix.