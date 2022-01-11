This story was published in the Jan. 11, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Three more loans in Lewiston have been approved by the Home Owners’ Loan corporation and yesterday bonds of the corporation were passed to mortgagees of property of Edward McGee, Ingmund Hoiseth and Mrs. Nancy Whitcomb, whose mortgages now revert to the corporation. The aggregate was $3,300.
James H. Adam, manager and appraiser in Nez Perce county, said that 60 other loans had been approved and that bonds could be expected from some of these in the near future. He said he had applications for 115 loans on file. Adam said last night that he had received assurance that applications for loans by residents of Lewiston Orchards would be considered favorably.
He said that Nez Perce county had been budgeted $339,000 in bonds and $40,000 in cash by the corporation and on that account urged that persons desiring relief from mortgages continue to file.