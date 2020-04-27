This story was published in the April 27, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Spokane train brought three coaches to the city yesterday filled with passengers. The extra coach was attached to the train at Spokane to accommodate a large party of homeseekers from Indiana and Michigan points. These parties will locate in the Clearwater country, a number going to the Camas prairie section.
Among the Michigan arrivals was P. Catherman, of Moore Park. Mr. Catherman is an old-time acquaintance of T. J. Bingham, of Camas prairie, and he will locate at some point in Idaho county. Mr. Catherman reports that the Northern Pacific train which reached Spokane Thursday came through in three sections, each section comprised fourteen cars, with an average of 400 passengers to the section. The Great Northern travel was equally as heavy. The last homeseekers’ excursion will leave Chicago April 30. It is expected to be a record breaker and the various roads are making great preparations for the event.