When the Nez Perce County Fair opens its gates Thursday, fair-goers will find exhibits and livestock numbering in the thousands to attract their attention.
Some 38,000 feet of display area in the exhibit building will be filled with artwork, home economics projects, flowers, 4-H work and commercial and educational exhibits.
At present, however, the building is relatively bare. Workmen have completed installation of 96 portable booths, a few display tables are in place and the floors have been swept.
Kitchen Readied
Kitchen facilities in the northeast corner of the building have been readied and office space at the southeast corner is polished.
When the fair gets under way, however, the exhibits will be in place, as will some 800 to 1,000 4-H projects, 1,000 or more flower entries, 300 to 400 home economics items, 200 to 300 crop and horticulture exhibits and art displays numbering 200 or more.
In the center of the building will be located the Mercury space capsule, one of the main exhibits of the 1963 fair.
Construction in the stock barn has also been completed. A new show ring has been built between the exhibits building and the barn for livestock shows and a sale scheduled Sept. 21.
Inside are pens and panels for handling some 49 head of steers and 60 sheep expected in the market animals class and the numerous breeding animals which will be shown. Fifty pens have been erected for poultry and rabbits.
Swine Pens Placed
Swine pens, built on the north side of the building in 1961, are in place.
Loren Kambitsch, Nez Perce County Fair Board secretary in charge of educational exhibits, said the first exhibits would be commercial displays.
Most of tho booth exhibits are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Individual projects and displays to be judged will begin arriving Wednesday afternoon.
This story was published in the Sept. 13, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.