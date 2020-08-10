This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Editorial
The report that many Lewiston businessmen are neglecting to care properly for trees planted along Main Street sidewalks was disappointing but not surprising. The suggestion that now proposals may be forthcoming to correct the falling might be a hint in itself as to the nature of the recommendations.
The trees growing in decorative concrete pots have added beauty and charm to Main Street for two years now, Many other cities have softened the harshness of concrete and asphalt by planting trees. Many of them, like Lewiston, substituted slender slips of trees for the towering poplars or elms which used to shade the Main Streets of yesteryear. But even a small stop toward the shaded malls that someday may grace these cities is a step forward.
Unfortunately, the director of the Lewiston Parks & Recreation Department, Charles A. Kremenak, reported after a survey that only one-sixth of the potted trees are getting the care they need. A few merchants are keeping them well watered and free of debris, he said. Most don’t.
He said he intends to submit recommendations this fall to the Chamber of Commerce merchants’ committee to improve the situation.
We don’t know what recommendations he may have in mind, but we would venture a guess.
In our office, the potted plants still glow with a healthy green luster for one simple reason. Among the reporters, advertising workers, clerks, printers and editors who inhabit the place, there is one lady who makes it her personal and particular business to see that the plants receive proper care. If the task were left to everyone, it wouldn’t be accomplished. If she were not here, the plants would not be either.
It’s as simple as that in our office. We suspect it is equally simple along Main Street. — B.J. (Bill Johnston)