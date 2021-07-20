“Strange noises” in the night heard by a baby sitter proved baffling to a police officer who was dispatched to the home of a Clarkston resident after a frantic call from the baby sitter Monday night.
A search of the premises was made which revealed neither a “prowler” nor any signs of one.
Another frantic call 1½ hours later brought the return of the officer, who again “cased” the yard and the house.
This time the officer heard the noises.
He was successful in tracking the culprit, a cat trapped in a cupboard drawer.
This story was published in the July 20, 1955, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.