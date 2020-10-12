A wild steer, turned loose on the track at the fair grounds yesterday, and who tossed his head haughtily if not defiantly as he dashed by the grandstand, was subjected to an awful humiliation. “Buffalo” Vernon, the cowboy who is such a big attraction at the fair, was the cause. He had flung himself from his saddle horse at full gallop, seized the steer about the head and in just 42 seconds had placed the animal prostrate on the ground. To add to the humiliation that the beast had endured, Vernon then held the steer by his teeth and waved his free arms to the applauding crowd.
It was a remarkable demonstration of the cowboy’s art, but not that alone. Vernon must, aside from his agility, be a powerful man. It was strength alone that could check the speed of such a beast, then force its head in such manner that when the man fell backwards the beast must fall also. There was agility on the part of the man that in such fall he should avoid injury, for his position is directly beneath the head of the animal. Then Vernon places his teeth in the animal’s nose and frees his hands from the horns. It was not surprising yesterday, when the steer was released, he wanted not to look upon the face of man again, but had a persistent longing for the center field that led in the direction of the great hills to the north, where ravines are so deep eyes rarely are seen there.
“Buffalo” Vernon seemed especially happy in his work yesterday, and after he had taken another steer, lassoed him and “hog-tied” him, he announced that his assistant, Bert Hopkins of Waha, would ride tho steer bareback, Hopkins accomplished the feat, with Vernon guiding the frightened animal away from the race course fences, and then another humiliated steer wanted to bolt to the canyons.
Vernon’s work during the day again included the fancy rope twirling, and his second appearance increased his popularity with the crowd.
As a special attraction yesterday the fair management also introduced the “Slide for Life” by “Dare-Devil” Kobe. He goes 150 feet down a wire, holding a pulley with his teeth and his arms free. Kope is with the Miller Amusement company, who are providing the carnival attractions for the fair.
The high school band again gave a nice concert at the grounds, and the young men are receiving many compliments from the fair visitors.
Today the fair management will have special features for the entertainment of the visitors and with the biplane flight today the program will be one that should satisfy the most particular.
This story was published in the Oct. 12, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.