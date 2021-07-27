This story was published in the July 27, 1910, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Wawawai orchard, on the Snake river, owned by White Brothers & Crum, is classed the best in the northwest among those devoted to diversified deciduous fruits. It will turn off this year 85,000 boxes of peaches, prunes and pears. Now entering upon the rush of the picking, packing and shipping season, the orchard is in reality a little city. Seventy people are employed there now; thirty more are desired immediately and the force will not number less than one hundred throughout the season. The dining room equipment at the farm will seat 150 people; the packing house accommodates 100 packers; l800 feet of sidetrack has been built especially to serve the orchard, while a railroad agent, who also represents the two express companies, is maintained there. At the depot 250 feet of platform is provided for handling the traffic, and of course such a busy place has its U. S. postoffice. This little city is due entirely to those 300 acres of trees. Soon five carloads of choice fruit daily will leave that station to feed hungry people who do not live where such fruit grows.
Ed White, of White Brothers & Crum, was in the city yesterday and announced that men are wanted at the farm for picking and packing and general work, He could use 20 to 30. The pay is $1.50 a day and board. Not only is the Wawawai farm in need of help but men can be used at all the river orchards, and Mr. White states this demand for labor will probably continue steadily up to about October 1. The plan of White Brothers & Crum is to assemble their shipments from other orchards at Wawawai where carload lots are not available, and thus a large part of the fruit products from Alpowal, Almota, Truax and Pennewawa will be routed out of Wawawai.