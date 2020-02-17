This story was published in the Feb. 17, 1993, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
HEBO, Ore. — What some educators won’t do to get children to read.
Principal Brad Yeats of Hebo Elementary School sat in a trough filled with 150 gallons of cow manure Tuesday while each student who had read a book for the Read-a-Thon program dripped raw eggs over his head.
“The yolk’s on me,” said Yeats, who had his head and beard shaved for the occasion.
“The younger ones were gentle, cracking the eggs on the side of the barrel,” Yeats said. “But as they got older, they got less kind.”
The stunt had the desired effect. Each of the school’s 90 students read a book so they could take part.
“Kids who hadn’t been reading started like crazy,” Yeats said. “One kid told me he would have read 10 books, if that’s what it took.”