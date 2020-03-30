This story was published in the March 30, 1899, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The land office yesterday received from the commissioner of the general land office an important decision involving state selections in the white pine district.
The plat of this township was officially filed at the Lewiston land office January 10, 1898. On December 14, 1897, the state made two filings, one for 3562 acres and the other for 1360 acres. Subsequent to this filing a number of persons applied to enter lands embraced in the states selections, alleging prior settlement rights. On August 12, 1898, the state offered to refile its application for these lands, which application was rejected by the local land office on the ground that it conflicted with homestead entries and applications and the state’s previous selections which were still of record. The state appealed from the ruling of the local land office.
The decision from Commissioner Hermann refers to the Benson case, in which it was held that a state selection made prior to the official filing of the township plat is premature and invalid. The state selections filed December 14, 1897, embraced lands in a township the plat of which had not been officially filed in the local land office. The commissioner holds the application to refile on said lands is, in effect, a waiver of any rights it had under the first filing, and whatever rights the state acquired by its second application attached as of date of August 12, 1898, the date of second filing, and would not affect the status of any legal adverse claim then pending.
The commissioner also held that any individual applicant who offered his filing prior to the expiration of sixty days from the filing of the official plat should have been rejected, for the reason that the state had sixty days preference right within which to file its selections.
There has been no decision in any of the contest cases between settlers and the state, which were heard before the local office last summer.