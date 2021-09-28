The actress’s hair is even more truly her “crown of glory” than it is of the woman in the mere humdrum walks of life. And to all of us it is important, more important even than our shoes and our hats. Occasionally we reach a degree of art or simplicity when we hear it unadorned and proudly. And our pendulum has just swung back from such a period into a more or less barbaric age.
Hair is the first and most easily managed adornment.
Spanish combs are a riot. I have even seen them used as a garniture for autumn hats. So it is entirely consistent that we should turn our fancies to headdresses, and England is offering us some new and charming suggestions.
One you will see in the sketch, Five bandeaus of sequins are caught together in a cap that holds but does not conceal the hair.
However, that is not as unusual as the feathers. To be sure, they are ostrich, but not the “duckie” little ostrich tips that used to nod rakishly from the stately matron’s coiffure. No, they are slim and lithe and graceful, as is the present preferred type of feminine figure. Glycerined ostrich, scantily and artistically used, is caught in place with a huge mock jewel.
Perhaps we shall go in for the turbans of the “Green Goddess” before the end of the social season. They were perfect enough.
This story was published in the Sept. 28, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.