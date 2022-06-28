This story was published in the June 28, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Information reached the city Saturday afternoon of the striking of water at Mrs. Dowd’s place some 6 miles from Tammany, the importance of which is incalculable to this immediate section. Available water is all that has been necessary to make Tammany and the flats beyond one of the most productive country in the Northwest and this problem being now solved all of this immense area of land will rapidly increase in value for it will now produce wonderful and steady crops of all kinds. Almost every farmer within a radius of 15 miles has already visited this new discovery at Mrs. Dowd’s and their faces beam with pleasure as they behold the pure sparkling water bubbling from the ground in volumes and they can well exclaim Eureka.
Mr. Jas. Brophy who has the honor of so successfully boring this well, gives the following information as to his work;
I am pleased to state that artesian water has been found here at a depth of 260 ft. last Saturday evening. Monday morning at a depth of 264 ft. a larger vein was tapped increasing the flow ten fold. We will continue drilling to the depth of 300 ft. unless an increased flow prevents.
Our machine is a unit, complete in itself, with no detached parts. The engine, boiler, walking beam, rope, drums and operating machinery are all combined in one frame, with an eight inch drill. The complete set of tools are 40 ft. in length, weighing 38 lbs. to the foot. We have been operating two months at this place. We found a rock so hard that four inches a day was all the drill could penetrate but at times an auspicious change would enable us to drill from eight to fourteen feet a day. The formation, is decidedly stratified, at the depth of ten feet a stratum of coarse gravel occurred then followed 30 feet of blue and white, clay, 80 feet of hard rock, Scoria of Pamice, 15 feet black magnetic iron boulders, 80 feet basalt, 30 feet decomposed rock with Serpentine Talk and Steatite intermingled, 15 feet black rock containing opal and glassy pebbles. Not including the time of Chas. Dowd (who gallantly volunteered his services as engineer), the expense of boring is about two dollars a foot. My original proposition was to guarantee a flow or no pay. However last April, Mrs. Dowd with her characteristic cleverness, intimated that she felt confident of reaching water and requested me to start at once and that she would pay me flow or no flow. Mrs. Dowd will put in 200 acres of hops, which will in my estimation be a nucleus for a new industry here, with climatic conditions as favorable as that of North Yakima, Wash., now that flowing wells are a possibility in the vicinity of Lewiston. Diversified farming would be a boon of which the unthinking have a very limited and inadequate conception.