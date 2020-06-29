This story was published in the June 29, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Soon the exodus of Lewiston people to the mountain retreats and the seashore will be under full swing. Large numbers are now contemplating their plans for the summer and by the middle of July conditions indicate hundreds will be away from the city for the summer. The Alaska-Yukon-Pacific fair will be a big drawing card as a visit to Puget Sound will not only afford a period of summer recreation but combined with such a visit the opportunity will also be afforded to visit the exposition. However, an unusual number of Lewiston people are planning this year to go into the mountain districts and to prairie points. The new Lewiston-Grangeville line has made it convenient to reach that district, and this will result in a larger number going there than has been the case in any past season.