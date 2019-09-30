This story was published in the Sept. 30, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Frank Morris, president of the Lewiston, district Sunday school, association, announces that a program of exceptional interest has been arranged for the Nez Perce county Sunday school convention to be held in Lewiston on October 30 and 31 and that the attendance, judging from interest shown, will surpass all past records. Local committees are now being formed to make arrangements for entertaining the visiting delegates, The program announced for the two days is as follows:
First Day — Opening Session.
Song service.
Bible verses from memory.
Symposium, (ten minute talks): (a) My Experience; with a Training Class; (b) My Experience with a Christmas Program; (c) My Experience with a Decision Day Service.
Address, “How to Finance a Sunday School.”
Intermission and offering.
Roll call of schools: Delegation stand, give number present (over twelve years of age), recent average attendance, efficiency points, and new pledge.
Papers read by high school boys, and girls.
First Day—Evening Session.
A rousing temperance song service led by choir.
Scripture and prayer.
Address, “The Kind of ‘Preparedness’ the Sunday School Needs To day.”
Special music, announcements and offering.
Address, “The Optimist, the Pessimist and the Possumist.”
Second Day—Morning Session.
Simultaneous conferences,
Song service and prayer,
A Bible message,
Round table. Conferences on live Sunday school problems.
How should Christmas be Observed?
How interest children in missions?
How would you vary the opening service?
How increase the Sunday school offering?
How secure the cooperation of the parents?
Who is responsible for substitute teachers?
Is class organization a help or a handicap?
What is the best hour for the Sunday school?
What text books are best for training classes?
How can a school best prepare for decision day?
Do you prefer the graded or the uniform lessons?
What system of honors and rewards do you advocate?
What memory passages would you suggest for juniors?
What kind of temperance teaching is most effective?
Under what circumstances are mixed classes desirable?
What three books have you recently found most helpful?
Should the primary department meet with the main school?
At what age should boys and girls attend church regularly?
How would you make the secretary’s report more interesting?
What kind of a program do you suggest for a worker’s meeting?
Brief reports from county officers.
Open parliament: One Good Thing I Know About My School.
Business and intermission.
Address, “Christian Cooperation.”
Exhibit of literature and books.
Election of officers and installation.