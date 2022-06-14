This story was published in the June 14, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Robt. Schleicher received a telegram from Congressman Sweet last Friday stating the bill for the opening of the Nez Perce reservation had been favorably reported by the Indian committee to the House and that there was no minority report. This cheering news had a splendid effect upon our people who were growing impatient at the long delay. Every effort will be made to get prompt action on the bill, but the wheels of Congress turn very slowly and while every thing looks now very encouraging we wont celebrate until the bill is actually passed.
———
The new rules of the Indian department make provision for the opening and working of roads on the reservations under the direction of the Indian Agent. It provides that all able-bodied Indians between the ages of 21 and 45 shall work on the roads from two to five days of every year. All white men living on the reservations, excepting employees of the agency and school, are subject to the same regulations. Eight hours constitute a day’s labor and there is no shirking the work. A failure on the part of an Indian to work subjects him to imprisonment by the Agent and a white person to removal from the reservation. Capt. Robinson, the Agent at Lapwai, says the new rules, which went into effect on April 1st, are working splendidly. He has had to imprison but one Indian so far and they all seem eager to have new roads constructed and do not object to laboring on them. Some fifteen road districts have been laid out, overseers appointed and the work of repairing the old roads and the construction of new ones is being vigorously pushed. The Fountain road, which runs through the reservation to the Prairie has cost Nez Perce county thousands of dollars and is a splendid wagon road. Some parties who are plowing leased land on the reservation have lately annoyed the large travel over this road by ignoring, and in some instances fencing it in. Friendly consultations between our county commissioners, Capt. Robinson and Jas. Reubens, representing the Indians, has enabled this source of vexation and annoyance to be removed and this road will no longer be obstructed but will be recognized by all parties as a public highway.
———
The Indians propose celebrating the Fourth in a gorgeous manner at Lapwai. James Reubens says that all the people of Lewiston are invited. Chief Joseph, Chief Moses and the Spokanes, the Umatilla’s and other Indian tribes have been invited. Reubens says one of the principal features of the celebration will be an imitation of the regular old time Sioux war dance. The Tribune has been furnished the following program:
PROGRAM
1 Speeches by the leading men of the tribe
2 War parade in full dress in war horses, by warriors
3 Procession by all on horse-back
4 A public dinner
5 A war dance
6 Horse racing
Committee on Arrangements.
James Reubens, James Grant, Phillip McFarlin, Thomas Bronchoe, Yellow Bull, Jas. Slickpoo, John Allen, A. Brooks.
On Reception.
James Moses, Jack Allen, Edward Raboin, Billy Compo, Thomas Bronchoe.
On Invitation.
James Reubens, George Moses, James Grant
On Camp Grounds.
Edward Raboin, James Grant, Stephen Reubens, Nat White, John Lowery
On Speakers.
Abraham Brooks, Tom Bell, Coyotte.
On Finance.
John Pinkham, John Allen, John Lowery, Peter Slickpoo.
On Parade.
Es-tote-key-yai, Johnson Condit, Amos-Hin-ma-shi.
On Procession.
Jonah Hayes, Fred Lotte, Red Wolf, John Brown.
On Dinner.
James Grant, Captain Kain, James Moses, John Allen, Amos-wop-she-la, Frank Cap-sees.
On War Dance.
Luke Williams, Ko-wans, Red Curlew, Red Coyotte.
On Horse Racing.
Thomas Bronchoe, Charley Moses, Phillip McFarlin, Peo-Peo-Mox-Mox, Jas. Slickpoo.