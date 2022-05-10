The repeating news of Headline Mom

This story was published in the May 10, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
When I watch the Headline News cable channel, I think of Mom.
I didn’t know why at first. But then it came to me the other day while watching daytime television. I don’t ordinarily get to see daytime television, as wonderful as that would be for a brain-damaged person. But I am aware of its limitations from one horrible week when I was trapped in a hospital bed with nothing but four walls and daytime television. Talk about pain.
The trouble with daytime television is that it repeats itself. It specializes in reruns. But if you’ve ever wanted to see some of the worst sitcoms in television history one more time — or 50 more times — then daytime television is for you, you poor sick person.
But even the programs that are new each day tend to be repetitive. Soap operas, for instance. And I don’t merely mean that it’s always the same five basic plots — scandal, disease, drunkenness, sex and scandalous disease acquired through drunken sex.
Technically, the script is new each day. But the writers pad those shows to fill the yawning chasm of time by using every line several times:
“Rodney, I know you’ve been cheating with Alicia.”
“You know I’ve been cheating with Alicia?”
“Yes, I know for a fact you have been cheating with Alicia?”
“For a fact?”
“For a fact, you swine!”
“Swine?”
“Swine!”
The sports channel reruns games, giving unscrupulous people a shot at repeatedly winning bets with state legislators who wonder how the game will turn out this time.
Worse than the repeats is the kind of sports they cover and rerun. They cover things like the National Junior High School Jacks Finals and the Sacramento Badger Races.
And if you are inclined to just kick back and listen to some country music, don’t count on the country music channel. Half the time that channel is carrying repeats of paunchy rednecks racing large pickup trucks through mud.
Headline News also does reruns — necessarily. There isn’t a whole half hour of fascinating new happenings in the world every 30 minutes (though there should be).
If you are loafing on vacation and stupidly leave that channel on, most of the same stories will come back around every half hour. That’s what reminds me of Mom.
Mom was the permanent anchor on the Family News. She would come to visit with all the news of the family — about a week’s worth. In the course of a week-long visit, she would gradually give a detailed report on the family’s latest births, deaths, marriages, divorces, triumphs, fights and other oddball aspects. (She probably told me more of this than most because I am the only normal one in the family.)
And what a gifted newscaster she was. Each place she visited, she would pick up a few new tidbits, drop the tired old material from her report and put the new stuff in its place.
It all worked well, unless she stayed two weeks with only one week of news. My mother loved to talk. And just like Headline News, she kept on talking, even if she had already told you that same thing seven days before. She told you again anyway, going through the whole week’s worth of news once more, just in case you hadn’t been paying attention the first time.
Sometimes she would forget what town she was in, drop out old material and substitute some news of me she had learned during the visit.
“And you have a new cat,” she would say. “It’s a large Siamese and you enjoy its antics, but you wish it would stop chasing trucks.”
I didn’t have the heart to tell her I already knew that.
But repetitive or not, I miss that program. I miss that newscaster. I miss having her come to town for a visit, take off her coat, sit down, look me in the eye and say those sweet motherly words:
“First, the headlines: Your brother had a flat tire last week and your sister has a cold."