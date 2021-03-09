The Potlatch grade continues to verify the most radical predictions that have been made as to its unfitness for a railroad bed. The misfortunes and hazards to which the Northern Pacific’s property and business have been subjected during the present winter season have certainly been enough to deprive the company of its reasonable profits and leave its investment as practically a dead weight. And what monstrous injustice and folly this signifies. The country is rich, virile, productive and progressive. Its traffic is so large and so sure as to suggest liberal profits for two railways, instead of only one; and yet that one instead of being in a position to handle the business advantageously to all interests has become simply an aggravation to itself and a stumbling block to the country. The company is doing what it can to protect its business and serve the country satisfactorily, but it is fighting against nature and cannot prevail. Meanwhile its efforts to overcome natural causes are a serious charge and restraint upon the common interest. The profits on the traffic that should have been distributed partly as earnings and partly as betterments have been absorbed in a destructive contest with nature, leaving capital aggrieved at its investment and the country bereft of its rightful benefits. This, too, in the face of the fact that the country offers natural grades for railways that reduce distances and cost of operation to a minimum and lead directly to the near and proper port for the country’s commerce. These mistakes are all doubtless fully as well known at the railway headquarters as they are in the disturbed and injured country and doubtless are now the subject of proper remedial plans. Doubtless also the recurring losses to the company and interruptions to the country’s communications will accentuate the necessity for an early permanent change in the transportation scheme that will redound to the common benefit and amply requite both the suffering company and country for their earlier trials and deprivations.
This story was published in the March 9, 1900, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.