This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
Baltimore, Md., Aug. 16 — H. N. Kellogg of the American Newspaper Publishers’ association, in an address to the International Typographical union this afternoon, said:
“All publishers are disturbed at present by the situation with respect to white paper. It is quite unnecessary for me to point out to you that the reductions in the size of newspapers mean proportionate reduction in the numbers of men in your organization employed by newspapers. Under the circumstances it behooves members of your union to refrain from pressing demands for increase in wages which will add additional burdens to those which newspaper publishers are how staggering under.”
As to the arbitration agreement, Mr. Kellogg said that there were some things in the proposed new contract to go into effect at the expiration of the present agreement which are not entirely satisfactory to the members of the publishers’ association. Nevertheless the committee has tentatively accepted it. He pointed out that until the union fully and completely accepts arbitration and is willing to have all differences which concern wages, hours and working conditions settled by that means, there are a considerable number of members of the publishers’ association who will not make the contract.