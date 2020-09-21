This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Dr. C. C. Bole, manager of the Columbia Mining and Milling company at Pierce City, has recently struck a rich 5-foot vein of gold-bearing quartz 200 yards from the new stamp mill of the company. The rock assays $22 a ton and is free milling. Mr. Bole is working four men at present.
The Crescent company are sinking their shaft to a depth of 100 feet below the 200-foot level, under the superintendency of Hon. J. J. Bennett of Owyhee county. About $1500 worth of ore has already been taken out in sinking this shaft. Some specimens of the ore show a value of $1 per ounce in free gold, or $32,000 per ton. New ore bins are being built, a new pump is being added, and preparations generally are being made for continuous development.
H. L. Gray, of French creek, manager of the Golden Gate company, has sold his placer property for $6,000 to Anderson & Co., reserving all float quartz rock for milling. The quartz rock is to be collected and delivered to him by the purchasers.
It is understood that rich ore has been found on the Monte Cristo ledge, ore from the same assaying $308 to the ton. The point of the find is one mile from the Golden Gate property.
On the Klondyke mine a tunnel has been commenced to expose the ledge at depth of 200 feet. Jessie Coulter, of Sylvanite, Mont., superintendent of the Keystone mine, is now making an examination of the property with a view of purchasing.
It is reported that a rich strike has been made on the Santiago group, four miles from Pierce city.