Curtis J. Miller of Nezperce was an arrival yesterday from Walla Walla by automobile and left in the afternoon for his home. Mr. Miller is much interested in the stock show to be held at Nezperce on June 23 and 24 and stated the show will be larger and better this year then ever before.
“The annual stock show will be held this year in conjunction with the chautauqua, and the arrangements have been perfected so there will be no conflict between the two institutions, but one will contribute to the success of the other,” said Mr. Miller. “The stock show has been an annual event at Nezperce for several years and the benefits of these exhibitions are generally recognized by the farmers and stockmen. The comparison of animals and the friendly competition aroused have resulted in a material improvement of the livestock on the farms, and with the annual Northwest livestock shows available from which better breeding animals can be secured, the standard of livestock on the prairie is being materially advanced each year.
“The show will be largely attended this year by the people of the Nezperces and Camas prairies as well as by the people of the Clearwater sections. We expect a good attendance from Lewiston this year and hope the Lewiston business men will be able to organize a delegation to attend the show so that we can make some arrangements for their reception.”
This story was published in the June 15, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.